GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: Stream Hatchet, a GameSquare Company, Signs Largest Campaign Contract with Capcom

Capcom used Stream Hatchet's technology and agency resources to support the highly successful launch of Monster Hunter Wilds

Stream Hatchet an influencer marketing company and live streaming analytics platform and wholly-owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), today announced a new contract with Capcom to support the launch of Monster Hunter Wilds. The contract is expected to contribute to GameSquare's revenue in 2025.

Under the terms of the contract, Stream Hatchet leveraged its best-in-class resources to help Capcom generate mass awareness for the release of the game, which has quickly become one of the most successful video game debuts of all time, breaking 1.3 million concurrent users on Steam, ranking 5th highest in Steam history and is Capcom's fastest selling game. Stream Hatchet's services include technology-enabled influencer discovery, talent sourcing, events production, and granular post-campaign performance analysis.

"We are thrilled to be a part of one of the most successful video game launches of all time," stated Justin Kenna, GameSquare's CEO. "This contract with Capcom is a great example of the platform GameSquare and Stream Hatchet have created, highlighting our scale, technology, and best-in-class capabilities. Most importantly, it highlights Stream Hatchet's ability to leverage their leading technology and knowledge of gaming culture to produce successful outcomes for their customers."

Eduard Montserrat, CEO of Stream Hatchet added, "We are excited that our influencer marketing team's inaugural activation supported one of this year's top-performing game releases. This success was amplified by our industry-leading influencer marketing technology including the seamless integration of proprietary code deployment technology. We can't wait to continue to build upon our success with Capcom and showcase the exceptional capabilities of our managed services team."

About Stream Hatchet

Stream Hatchet is the leading provider of data analytics for the live streaming industry. With a suite of services encompassing a user-friendly SaaS platform, custom reports, and strategic agency consulting, Stream Hatchet is a trusted guide for those navigating the dynamic landscape of live streaming. The company has up to 7 years of historical data with minute-level granularity from 20 platforms, Stream Hatchet provides stakeholders in the live-streaming industry with powerful insights to drive innovation and growth. Stream Hatchet partners with a diverse clientele - from video game publishers and marketing agencies to esports organizers and teams - who rely on the company's cutting-edge data analytics to optimize their marketing strategies, secure lucrative sponsorships, enhance esports performance, and build successful tournaments.

For more information visit www.streamhatchet.com.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ: GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next-generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award-winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's and FaZe Media Inc.'s future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to execute their business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to grow their business and being able to execute on their business plans, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Corporate Contact

Lou Schwartz, President

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Chelsey Northern / The Untold

Phone: (254) 855-4028

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire