CDMO named winner in both the Global Biologics and Global Cell and Gene categories

AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced the company won two awards from the annual CDMO Leadership awards, sponsored by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Connect. AGC Biologics was named a winner in both the "Biologics Global" and "Cell Gene Global" categories and is one of the few in the industry that scored high enough to be honored in multiple categories.

The awards are decided through survey-based scoring and focus on a set of performance metrics across important areas such as facilities, innovation, scientific expertise, on-time delivery, seamless delivery across phases, manufacturing capabilities, and quality management systems. The program independently surveys leading global biopharma and biotechnology organizations to tabulate scores and uses feedback from only experienced industry leaders to decide the best CDMOs in the world.

"We are honored that our customers and industry leaders have confidence in our global CDMO services for biologics and cell and gene therapies," said Alberto Santagostino, CEO and President, AGC Biologics. "AGC Biologics remains committed to offering friendly and expert CDMO services and being a collaborative partner. This is what we stand for. We aim to be a safe harbor for our Biopharma companies to help bring life-changing treatments to patients around the globe."

AGC Biologics' global biologics and cell and gene network spans three continents, and is backed by 30 years of science, with more than 250 customers supported across 400 projects, 25 commercial products launched, and over 90 regulatory inspections achieved.

"We are thrilled to introduce our 2025 CDMO Leadership Awards winners to the Outsourcing community, and honored to offer such an important tool for drug sponsors in selecting their best-fit partner to help bring life-saving therapies to market," says Outsourced Pharma Chief Editor Louis Garguilo. "The new categories and enhanced scoring methodology that went into this year's appraisal bring an improved experience for drug sponsors using the resource as well as an ever-so-coveted distinction for the CDMOs. The unveiling of the award champions during our celebration in March will be an exciting new addition to the festivities."

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to delivering the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners to provide friendly and expert services. We provide world-class development and manufacturing of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), messenger RNA (mRNA), viral vectors, and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan. We currently employ more than 2,500 Team Members worldwide. AGC Biologics is a part of AGC Inc.'s Life Science Business. The Life Science Business runs 10+ facilities focused on biopharmaceuticals, advanced therapies, small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients, and agrochemicals. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250310187633/en/

Contacts:

Nick McDonald

AGC Biologics

nmcdonald@agc.com

AGC Inc. Media Contact: info-pr@agc.com