Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), a leading Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) company, and GISCAD Barbados Limited, part of the GISCAD Group of Companies, with Head Offices in Trinidad & Tobago, and regional offices in Barbados, Jamica and Guyana. GISCAD offers geospatial project management, Autodesk & Salesforce software sales, and is a Geotab reseller announces a partnership to address the growing market opportunity for reliable, feature rich, low-cost asset tracking. The arrangement will leverage BeWhere's new LTE Cat1 Bis based BeSol+ and BeWired+ devices and GISCAD's regional client footprint across 29 territories in the Caribbean and Latin America.

This partnership introduces BeWhere's newly developed LTE Cat1 Bis-based BeSol+ and BeWired+ devices to markets where Low-Power 5G networks are not yet available, filling a critical gap in regional asset tracking capabilities while leveraging GISCAD's comprehensive geospatial data sets.

"The Caribbean represents a significant growth opportunity for low-cost asset tracking solutions," said Craig Batstone, Managing Director of GISCAD Barbados Limited. "Many businesses across the region face challenges in efficiently tracking and managing their assets due to network limitations. Our relationships with key regional companies have already generated substantial interest in this technology, as it addresses their specific needs for reliable tracking without requiring infrastructure upgrades."

Brian Boychuk, Senior VP Sales and Marketing for BeWhere, added: "Craig and his team have been asking for a solution from BeWhere that works effectively in the countries that GISCAD services. By modifying our products to meet market demands in locations where low-power 5G is not yet available, we've demonstrated our ability to quickly adapt to what our partners and customers need. This responsiveness is a key part of our company's commitment to innovation."

The new generation Cat-1 bis products are specifically designed for regions like the Caribbean where Low Power 5G coverage is limited, while maintaining BeWhere's signature combination of advanced features and competitive pricing. These devices deliver reliable connectivity, extended battery life, and comprehensive tracking capabilities using existing network infrastructure.

"LTE Cat 1bis technology represents an evolution optimized for IoT and M2M applications," explained Alban Hoxha, CTO for BeWhere. "What makes this technology particularly valuable for Caribbean businesses is its ability to operate efficiently on existing LTE networks, providing broad coverage and roaming capabilities without requiring new infrastructure investments. For customers, this means immediate deployment, longer battery life, and a cost-effective solution for their asset tracking needs."

The partnership will initially focus on shipping, logistics, and high-value asset tracking applications across the Caribbean region, with expansion plans for additional markets in late 2025.

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) specializes in low-power 5G IoT wide-area tracking technology, creating remote monitoring solutions that address cost, power, and environmental challenges. In just 6 years, the company has experienced rapid growth, collaborating with Fortune 500 companies, top resellers and installers to deploy hundreds of thousands of trackers across numerous sectors, including transportation, construction, logistics, utilities, health, and government.

BeWhere's tracking solutions are designed to be both cost-effective and simple to implement, significantly expanding the scope of assets that can be connected. These connected devices generate data that powers intelligent AI management platforms. By increasing the number of connected devices, BeWhere enhances the capabilities and growth potential of AI solutions.

About GISCAD (Barbados) Limited

GISCAD Barbados Limited is a leading provider of engineering and construction software solutions, as well as fleet management services in Barbados. As a subsidiary of GISCAD Limited, which was founded in 2003, the company has established a strong presence in the Caribbean region, serving both public and private sector markets.

In 2023, GISCAD expanded its operations by launching operations in Barbados, aiming to better serve and support its existing and prospective clients in the area. The company's dedication to customer excellence is evident through its continuous investment in research and development, as well as maintaining a highly skilled technical support team. GISCAD Barbados Limited offers a comprehensive suite of services, including real-time tracking with advanced data analytics, to enhance fleet management for businesses. The company's commitment to delivering distinctive and innovative products has solidified its position as a regional leader in the industry.

For more information or to get in touch with GISCAD Barbados Limited, you can visit their official website or contact them via email at info@giscadlimited.com.

