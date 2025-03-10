WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy (LNT) announced Patrick Allen has been named by the Board as incoming Independent Board Chair. The change becomes effective after the Annual Meeting of Shareowners. Allen will succeed John Larsen, who served as Chairman of the Board since 2019. Larsen will end his board service in May 2025.Allen has been a Director of Alliant Energy's Board since 2011. He served as Chief Financial Officer at Collins Aerospace from 2018 until his retirement in 2020. Prior to that, he was the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Rockwell Collins, Inc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX