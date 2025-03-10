WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), Monday announced the acquisition of remaining stake in Philippines-based Philpacific Insurance Brokers & Managers, Inc. dba Philinsure. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.The company expects Philinsure, a commercial insurance and reinsurance broker, to expand its retail brokerage business in Asia.In the pre-market hours, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s stock is trading at $323.61, down 0.12 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX