BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Invited to Showcase PFAS Treatment Technology at Industry Leading Water Conference

Company will report on successful removal and destruction of PFAS from landfill leachate at the Air & Waste Management Association's - The Science of PFAS Conference on March 12, 2025

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve tough environmental and cleantech challenges, announced that it will present data demonstrating industry-leading PFAS removal and destruction from landfill leachate (the contaminant-laden water that drains from landfills) at the Air & Waste Management Association's (A&WMA) "The Science of PFAS" conference on March 12, 2025 (https://www.awma.org/pfas).

Founded over 100 years ago, the A&WMA is the United States' oldest environmental organization, dedicated to advancing knowledge and expertise in environmental management for more than 5,000 environmental professionals across 65 countries. A&WMA's "The Science of PFAS" conference will "bring together scientists, researchers, academics, practitioners, regulators, and the regulated community to further the conversation on the current state of PFAS science and solutions for the future."

Tonya Chandler, President of BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc., will showcase new and important results from BioLargo's Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC), a technology that selectively captures PFAS, enabling effective and cost-efficient PFAS collection from water, wastewater, and landfill leachate without generating significant waste by-products. BioLargo's treatment solution can remove and destroy all PFAS (short, medium, and long-chain) to industry-unmatched "non-detect" levels (less than 1 part per trillion), leaving behind only inert salts. Newly completed trials demonstrate the AEC's ability to treat landfill leachate contaminated with PFAS, one of the most challenging and important waste streams for prevention of the release of dangerous PFAS chemicals into the environment.

Chandler commented, "We're honored to be invited to present alongside a distinguished group of leaders in environmental stewardship and implementation of advanced water and air technologies at A&WMA's The Science of PFAS conference, including representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other federal agencies. Our leachate PFAS treatment results are sure to leave a strong impression with this audience."

About Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances

PFAS are synthetic chemicals commonly found in household items such as electronics, cleaning products, and non-stick cookware. While the presence of PFAS in these products is not necessarily hazardous, their extensive production during the latter half of the 20th century has resulted in widespread contamination of lakes, rivers, wells, and groundwater across the United States. In recent decades, growing evidence has linked these chemicals to serious health risks, including cancer and hormone disorders. Removing PFAS from water is challenging because the chemicals are resistant to treatment methods that can capture or break down other common organic water contaminants, creating a need for new water treatment techniques to specifically target PFAS.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

