TOKYO, Mar 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has been recognized as the 2025 KENKO Investment for Health by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) and the Tokyo Stock Exchange, for the first time as a company strategically carrying out efforts with regard to its employees' health from a management perspective. Eisai has also been certified as an Outstanding Organization of KENKO Investment for Health Program in the large enterprise category (White 500) by METI and the Nippon Kenko Kaigi for the sixth time.The Outstanding Organizations of KENKO Investment for Health Program recognizes outstanding large enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises engaging in efforts for health and productivity management by evaluating from a business-management perspective based on the following criteria: "management principles and policies", "organized structure", "implementation of systems and measures", and "evaluation and improvement". Among the organizations certified as Outstanding Organizations of KENKO Investment for Health, the top 500 in the large enterprise category are recognized as "White 500". Eisai exceeded the industry average in all criteria, receiving particularly high evaluations in areas such as "information disclosure and dissemination to other companies" (management principles and policies), "lifestyle improvement of employees" and "laying the foundation for the practice of health management" (implementation of systems and measures). The KENKO Investment for Health recognizes outstanding publicly listed companies that are excellent in practicing health management, among companies certified as Outstanding Organizations of KENKO Investment for Health Program. In 2025, 53 companies, including Eisai, were selected from the 3,869 companies that responded to the "Survey on KENKO Investment for Health."Eisai's corporate concept is to give first thought to patients and the people in the daily living domain, increasing the benefits that health care provides to them as well as meet their diverse healthcare needs worldwide. Eisai calls this the "human health care (hhc)" concept. Eisai regards its employees as an important stakeholder and asset for the realization of its hhc concept.Eisai issued the Eisai Health Declaration in 2019, and has been making efforts to promote health management. Moreover, to increase human capital value, Eisai made a partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation at an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in 2022, clearly stating that it will strive to "ensure stable employment", "respect human rights and diversity", "provide full opportunities for growth to support self-fulfillment", and "create an employee-friendly environment". Eisai has also reinforced its human resource initiatives, including the formulation of an Integrated Human Resource Strategy, with the pillars of "wellbeing, including health, of employees", "diverse work style", "development and growth of employees", and "growth of the organization and businesses". Since 2023, Eisai has been promoting proactive information disclosure with its Human Capital Report which summarizes Eisai's human capital initiatives and KPIs linked to its human resource strategies.Through promoting health and productivity management and increasing human capital value, Eisai will continue to increase non-financial value and further contribute to increasing the benefits of patients and the people in the daily living domain.Media Inquiries:Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd.+81-(0)3-3817-5120Source: EisaiCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.