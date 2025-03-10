Saint-Gobain Ceramics to Build New NorPro Manufacturing Facility in Wheatfield, New York

An investment of over $40 million, new facility will expand NorPro catalyst carriers and process ceramics specialist business, to meet rising demand.

Saint-Gobain Ceramics, through its subsidiary Saint-Gobain NorPro, recently announced its intent to build a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Wheatfield, New York. The facility will revitalize an historic industrial property as the company expands its production of catalyst carriers to serve a fast growing market. With an investment of over $40 million, the company expects to create approximately 30 new full-time jobs upon the completion of the nearly 125,000 sq. foot facility.

The new facility in Wheatfield, which will be co-located with Saint-Gobain Ceramics' existing Specialty Grains and Powders operations, will expand NorPro's abilities to manufacture ceramic catalyst carriers that are vital to many industries such as energy production and refining, biofuels and chemical manufacturing. Currently, NorPro operates North American facilities in Bryan, Texas, Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, and Stow and Norton, Ohio.

Construction is planned to begin later this year, with full project completion expected by 2028. Building design and construction will use many of Saint-Gobain's light and sustainable building solutions to create a state-of-the-art, energy efficient industrial campus. In an effort to maximize the efficient use of materials for construction and minimize waste, Saint-Gobain plans to repurpose many of the currently viable structures on the campus, utilizing repurposed materials to further reduce embodied carbon emissions on site through circular practices.

"We are excited for NorPro to join the Niagara County community. Our new manufacturing facility in Wheatfield will become our second North America manufacturing site for our catalytic products and will enable us to meet rising customer demand," said Tihana Tresler, General Manager of Saint-Gobain NorPro. "We thank the Wheatfield community, Niagara County, the New York Power Authority and the State of New York for their support."

The project is supported with funds from local and state economic investment programs, including $1 million from the New York State Excelsior Program, and other state and local investments. In addition, Saint-Gobain has applied to expand its existing relationship with New York Power Authority (NYPA) to provide additional hydropower for the site expansion.

"We are excited that Saint-Gobain is making an investment in our community that will create new jobs and significantly improve the site on Walmore Road," said Niagara Country Legislator Rich Andres, Chairman of the Economic Development Committee. "I want to recognize the great efforts of our team at the Niagara County Center for Economic Development for working in partnership with Saint-Gobain to move this exciting project forward. This is the first step to revitalizing the former Bell Aerospace footprint."

"Upstate New York is becoming a global competitor in advanced manufacturing, thanks to the state's strategic investments in a skilled workforce, quality of life benefits, and innovative academic-industry partnerships," said Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight. "Western New York was shaped by the might of manufacturing, and there's no question that the increase of investments by global companies will further add to the region's growth."

Saint-Gobain owns over 160 manufacturing locations in the United States and Canada. A current list of job openings at all Saint-Gobain locations, including those in the Greater Buffalo area, can be found on the company's career website.

Today's announcement comes as Saint-Gobain celebrates its 360 year anniversary, and continues to strengthen its commitment towards creating industry solutions which create value and have a positive impact on people and the planet.

