Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC
LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share for Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, at the close of business on 7 March 2025 was 175.30p (cum income).
Due to the contingent nature, the potential costs of £0.9m relating to the wind up of the Company has not been reflected in the reported NAV.
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
10 March 2025
