Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") requests a trading halt in the Company's securities. Please refer to the request that was sent to the ASX.
The Australian Securities Exchange Limited
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
By email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au
Dear Sir/Madam
Trading Halt
The Directors of Besra Gold Inc (BEZ or the Company) request a Trading Halt in the Company's securities.
As required by Listing Rule 17.1, BEZ provides the following information:
- the Trading Halt is requested pending the release of an announcement concerning a Cease Trade Order from the Ontario Securities Commission;
- the Company expects the Trading Halt to end on or prior to the commencement of trading on Wednesday 12 March 2025;
- it is expected that the release of an announcement concerning the Cease Trade Order will result in the end of the Trading Halt;
- BEZ is not aware of any reason why the Trading Halt should not be granted; and
- BEZ has no other information necessary to inform the market about the Trading Halt.
Yours faithfully
Michael Higginson
Company Secretary
James Hamilton
Investor Relations
M +1-416-471-4494
