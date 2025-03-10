Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") requests a trading halt in the Company's securities. Please refer to the request that was sent to the ASX.

The Directors of Besra Gold Inc (BEZ or the Company) request a Trading Halt in the Company's securities.

As required by Listing Rule 17.1, BEZ provides the following information:

the Trading Halt is requested pending the release of an announcement concerning a Cease Trade Order from the Ontario Securities Commission;

the Company expects the Trading Halt to end on or prior to the commencement of trading on Wednesday 12 March 2025;

it is expected that the release of an announcement concerning the Cease Trade Order will result in the end of the Trading Halt;

BEZ is not aware of any reason why the Trading Halt should not be granted; and

BEZ has no other information necessary to inform the market about the Trading Halt.

