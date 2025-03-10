Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces that Quantum requests a special meeting of the shareholders.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.17A, the Board of Besra Gold Inc (Corporation) advises that it has received a requisition for a special meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation (Requisition) under Section 143 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (Act).

The Requisition states, "Under Section 143 of the Act, a requisition for a special meeting of shareholders may be made by shareholders holding at least 5% of the Corporation's outstanding shares. Quantum Metal Recovery Inc. (Quantum) holds 84,938,256 common shares equating to approximately 20% of the issued and outstanding capital of the Corporation."

Quantum proposes that, pursuant to the Act, a meeting of shareholders be held as soon as possible for the following purposes:

(a) to remove (i) Jon Morda; (ii) Michael Higginson; (iii) Chang Loong Lee as directors of the Corporation; and

(b) to elect the following people to the Corporation's board of directors: (i) Matthew Greentree; (ii) David Izzard; and (iii) William John Blake.

The notice of Special Meeting will be prepared and despatched to all shareholders appearing on the members' register as of the Record Date (26 March 2025 - Canadian time).

