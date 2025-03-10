Anzeige
Montag, 10.03.2025
Eilmeldung: dynaCERT Inc. - Produktion von 1.000 HydraGEN-Einheiten gestartet!
WKN: A2DTKJ | ISIN: FI4000153580 | Ticker-Symbol: KZ7
München
07.03.25
15:11 Uhr
3,265 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2025 15:00 Uhr
16 Leser



Talenom Oyj: Talenom acquires a Spanish accounting company Querol & Querol Assessors

Finanznachrichten News

Talenom Plc, Press release 10 March 2025 at 16:00 EET

Talenom acquires a Spanish accounting company Querol & Querol Assessors

Talenom Plc has agreed to acquire the entire share capital of Querol & Querol Assessors S.l., an accounting company operating in Castelló county, Valencia, Spain. The acquired company will be transferred to Talenom on 1 April 2025. Querol & Querol Assessors provides accounting, payroll, tax and other advisory services mainly to SMEs in the region. The acquisition will expand Talenom's operations in Spain to a new and strategically important market area.

The net sales transferred to Talenom from the acquired company is some EUR 1.4 million annually. The company employs a total of 29 persons who will continue to work for Talenom. In the short term, the acquisition will not have any significant impact on Talenom's financial position or future outlook.

Talenom combines software development with expertise in the accounting industry in a unique way. Increasing regulatory pressures, the Green Transition and changing consumer behaviour are creating new needs for financial management and accounting services in Europe. Over the past five years, we have taken significant steps to internationalize. We plan to continue both organic and inorganic growth and expansion in our international operations in Sweden, Spain and Italy.

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom in brief

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to help entrepreneurs succeed by making their daily lives easier with the market's easiest-to-use digital tools and highly automated personal services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers' business with a wide range of expert services and our partners' services. Our vision is to be the preferred partner in financial management.

Talenom's growth history is strong - average annual net sales growth was approximately 16% between 2005 and 2024. In 2024, Talenom's net sales was some EUR 126 million and the company had 1,554 employees in Finland, Sweden, Spain and Italy at the end of the year. Talenom's share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: investors.talenom.com/en

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
