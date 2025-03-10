FlexQube AB: Mikael Lindbäck, CFO of FlexQube AB (publ) will go on parental leave - Linus Nätterlund appointed interim CFO

FlexQubes Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mikael Lindbäck, will go on parental leave shortly and the company has therefore as of today appointed Linus Nätterlund as interim CFO during this period. Linus has been with the company since May 2023 as Accounting Manager, which ensures a fast and quality-assured handover.

For more information, contact:

CEO, Anders Fogelberg

anders.fogelberg@flexqube.com

+46 702 86 06 74

About FlexQube

FlexQube is a technology company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with subsidiaries in USA, Mexico, Germany and England. FlexQube offers solutions for cart-based material handling using a patented modular concept. FlexQube develops and designs customized solutions for both robotic and mechanical cart logistics. Through the own developed and unique automation concept FlexQube can offer robust and self-driving robotic carts. FlexQube has more than 1200 customers in 40 countries with primary markets being North America and Europe.

FlexQube's customers can be found within the manufacturing industry, distribution- and warehousing. We represent some of the most successful companies in the world with a significant share being represented on the Fortune 500 list. These companies exist within automotive, electric vehicle manufacturing, online retail, heavy-duty trucks, industrial automation and retail logistics.