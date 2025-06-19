FlexQube AB: FlexQube wins order worth 0.9 MUSD in the USA

FlexQube has received an order worth approximately 0.9 MUSD from a car manufacturer in the USA. The company is a new customer to FlexQube and the customer is now taking the first step in implementing a new material transport system. The order is the single largest for FlexQube in three years and the largest ever in North America for products that are part of FlexQube's tugger train concept. The products will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2025.

CEO Anders Fogelberg comments: "We are pleased that yet another player in the automotive industry chooses FlexQube's proven concept to optimize its material flow. This order confirms the value of our robust and flexible tugger train solutions and strengthens our presence in the American automotive industry. The order is our largest to date in North America for an end-user manufacturer of passenger cars."

For more information, contact:

CEO, Anders Fogelberg

anders.fogelberg@flexqube.com

+46 702 86 06 74

About FlexQube

FlexQube is a technology company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with subsidiaries in USA, Mexico, Germany and England. FlexQube offers solutions for cart-based material handling using a patented modular concept. FlexQube develops and designs customized solutions for both robotic and mechanical cart logistics. Through the own developed and unique automation concept FlexQube can offer robust and self-driving robotic carts. FlexQube has more than 1200 customers in 40 countries with primary markets being North America and Europe.

FlexQube's customers can be found within the manufacturing industry, distribution- and warehousing. We represent some of the most successful companies in the world with a significant share being represented on the Fortune 500 list. These companies exist within automotive, electric vehicle manufacturing, online retail, heavy-duty trucks, industrial automation and retail logistics.

This information is information that FlexQube is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-06-19 18:30 CEST.