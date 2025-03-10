Sadot Group Inc. Appoints Mark McKinney as Chairman of the Board

Sadot Group Inc. (Nasdaq:SDOT) ("Sadot Group", "Sadot" or the "Company"), an emerging player in the global Agri-food supply chain, is pleased to announce that Mark McKinney has been appointed as Chairman of the Board, effective March 6, 2025, succeeding Kevin Mohan who will remain as a Director. Mr. McKinney joined Sadot's Board of Directors on June 9, 2023 and currently is a member of both the audit and compensation committees. Mr. McKinney brings over 30 years of executive experience across multiple industries. He has held prominent leadership roles, including CEO, COO and President, for global organizations spanning six countries and three continents.

Mr. McKinney's career includes successfully leading agri-business and food supply chain giants such as Dole Packaged Goods, Sunkist Growers, Al Ghurair Foods and Local Bounti. Through his leadership, Mark has optimized operations, driven financial growth, and executed strategic initiatives that significantly enhanced organization value.

"Taking on the role of Chairman of the Board at this pivotal moment is an exciting opportunity." said Mark McKinney. "As we continue to grow and evolve, I am eager to work alongside the talented leadership team and Board members to build upon the strong foundation we have established. Together, we will focus on expanding our market presence and driving long-term value for all stakeholders."

"We are thrilled to have Mark take on this critical leadership role," said Catia Jorge, CEO of Sadot. "His deep industry knowledge and experience will be crucial as we continue to focus on our growth strategy and accelerate the expansion of Sadot."

Kevin Mohan stated, "Leading Sadot Group through this transformative period has been an extraordinary privilege. From architecting the new business model to securing the deal that set our company on its current trajectory, my focus has always been on creating sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders."

Mr. Mohan continued "This transition marks the next step in our evolution, and I firmly believe that appointing Mark McKinney as Chairman is the best move for the company and its shareholders. His wealth of experience in the agri-food supply chain industry makes him uniquely suited to help drive our vision forward. While my role is shifting, my commitment to Sadot and its shareholders remains steadfast. I look forward to continuing to serve on the Board and supporting the leadership team as we build on the strong foundation we've established. Our mission has never been clearer, and I am excited for what lies ahead."

Sadot Group has recently announced several major changes to its executive leadership team including the addition of Catia Jorge as CEO and Claudio Torres to the Board of Directors. As the Company continues its transformation into an emerging player in the global Agri-food supply chain, appointing Mr. McKinney as Chairman continues to enhance the extensive knowledge and experience levels of the senior leadership team.

The Board of Directors and leadership team extend their sincere thanks to Kevin Mohan for his invaluable contributions during his tenure as Chaiman.

Mr. McKinney's bio follows:

Mark McKinney, age 62, is a global leader with +30 years of executive, senior level domestic and international experience including, CEO, COO, President, Vice President, and Senior Director responsibilities across six countries and three continents. From 1993 to 2015, Mr. McKinney served in various senior roles at the Dole Food Company, including Senior Director positions in Dole Asia, Ltd. and Dole Europe S.A., President and Managing Director of Dole Thailand and President of Dole Packaged Foods Asia. Following his tenure at the Dole Food Company, Mr. McKinney served as Chief Operating Officer of Fruit Growers Supply, the supply division of Sunkist Growers, from 2018 through 2021 where he directly managed six business verticals (corrugated plant, post-harvest coatings, pallet manufacturing, packing house technologies, retail farm centers, and timber operations). From 2021 through 2022, Mr. McKinney served as the Chief Operating Officer of Local Bounti (LOCL), a company specializing in ag-tech and indoor farming. Mr. McKinney received his MBA with a concentration in International Business/Corporate Finance from Claremont Graduate University, Peter F. Drucker Graduate Management Center, and his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering with a minor in Chemistry from California Polytechnic University.

About Sadot Group Inc.

Sadot Group Inc. has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the global food supply chain. Sadot Group provides innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that address the world's growing food security challenges.

Sadot Group currently operates within key verticals of the global food supply chain including global agri-commodity origination and trading operations for food/feed products such as soybean meal, wheat and corn, and farm operations producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Sadot Group connects producers and consumers across the globe, sourcing agri-commodity products from producing geographies such as the Americas, Africa and the Black Sea and delivering to markets in Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East/North Africa region.

Sadot Group is headquartered in Burleson, Texas with subsidiary operations throughout the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, India, Israel, Singapore, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and Zambia. For more information, please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com.

