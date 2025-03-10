Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA) has released its 16th annual report detailing the company's 2024 business performance and progress against its environmental, social and governance goals. The full Orbia Impact Report is available on Orbia's Sustainability Reporting Hub.

"Over the course of our history, our company has grown by seizing opportunities for sustainable growth and impact," said Sameer Bharadwaj, CEO of Orbia. "Despite the challenging business conditions of the past year, we have continued to pioneer solutions that advance life around the world by addressing pressing resource challenges spanning food and water security, information access and connectivity and decarbonization and the energy transition."

Added Bharadwaj, "In 2024, we prioritized maintaining leadership positions in our key markets while driving topline growth through commercial excellence, disciplined cost reductions, strategic capital allocation and maximizing value from our sustainability-aligned growth investments. We continued to lead with a sustainability agenda as we believe it's both the right thing to do and the right thing for our business success."

In 2024, Orbia focused on addressing critical customer challenges through its sustainable solutions, driving profitable growth. As part of Orbia's long-term growth strategy, the company moved forward several sustainability-aligned investments, including beginning construction of a large-scale medical propellant purification plant in the U.K. to support the pharmaceutical industry's sustainability transition and scaling a custom electrolytes business to optimize the safety and performance of lithium-ion batteries for consumer electronics, energy storage and U.S. energy security applications.

Across environmental, social and governance categories, Orbia's progress highlights from 2024 included:

Supporting the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with 67% of its revenues qualifying as SDG-aligned versus 65% in 2023. Orbia was also invited to join the UN Global Compact Mexico Chapter Board of Directors.

Reducing Scope 1 2 emissions by 26% and Scope 3 emissions by 33% against the 2019 baseline, advancing on the 2030 target of a 47% reduction in Scope 1 2 emissions and surpassing the 2030 target of a 30% reduction in Scope 3 emissions 1

Increasing on-site renewable energy consumption by 16% with respect to 2023.

Expanding the amount of manufacturing sites sending zero waste to landfill to 89%, as compared to 71% in 2023.

Contributing more than 20,000 employee volunteer hours throughout the year and launching Orbia's first global company-wide volunteering campaign for water stewardship.

Furthering circularity and decarbonization initiatives in every business. Examples included expanding bio-based PVC and plasticizer offerings; launching a water replenishment partnership with Microsoft; introducing lower global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants and propellants; launching an all-in-one irrigation operating system and expanding eco-friendly telecommunications conduit offerings.

Investing $3.7 million in climate-focused startups that are developing clean energy, carbon removal and agriculture technologies.

"In a challenging year, Orbia leaned into our sustainability agenda to advance decarbonization, energy security and circularity while delivering positive impact for our customers and communities," said Tania Rabasa Kovacs, Chief Sustainability Officer, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and President of Orbia Mexico. "This year's achievements reflect not only our resilience but also our commitment to integrating environmental and social goals into our operations, solutions and investments as drivers for long-term business success. In 2025, we will build on this momentum by expanding our circularity programs around PVC, extending our energy materials portfolio and introducing new low-GWP sustainable products."

In 2024, Orbia continued to be recognized by third-party sustainability benchmarks. Milestones included listings in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the sixth consecutive year and in the S&P Sustainability Yearbook for the fourth consecutive year as well as sustainability rating increases from MSCI and the Climate Disclosure Project in the climate and water categories. Orbia was honored as an ESG Champion in the EHS Daily Advisor Awards and as a Women's Choice Award winner for providing great work environments for women and millennials in the U.S. labor force.

To view the 2024 Orbia Impact Report, visit Orbia's Sustainability Reporting Hub.

1Scope 3 progress reflects both ongoing emissions reduction efforts as well as external market conditions.

About Orbia

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluor Energy Materials (Koura) sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on ensuring food and water security, expanding information access and connectivity and advancing decarbonization and the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 23,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $7.5 billion in revenue in 2024. To learn more, visit: orbia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250310731879/en/

