Montag, 10.03.2025
Eilmeldung: dynaCERT Inc. - Produktion von 1.000 HydraGEN-Einheiten gestartet!
WKN: 890963 | ISIN: NL0000009082 | Ticker-Symbol: KPN
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2025 17:48 Uhr
Koninklijke KPN N.V.: KPN reports on progress of € 250m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 1,809,964 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 3 March to 7 March 2025. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 3.64 per share for a total consideration of € 6.6m. These repurchases are part of the € 250m share buyback started on 25 February 2025 and reflect KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 3,154,964 for a total consideration of € 11.5m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN reports on progress of € 250m share buyback
10/03/2025
KPN-SBB


