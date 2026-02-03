Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
WKN: 890963 | ISIN: NL0000009082 | Ticker-Symbol: KPN
Tradegate
03.02.26 | 19:04
4,238 Euro
+0,90 % +0,038
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2314,24219:09
4,2314,24319:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2026 17:48 Uhr
58 Leser
Koninklijke KPN N.V.: KPN successfully issues € 500m senior bond

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Today, Koninklijke KPN N.V. ("KPN") has successfully issued a € 500m senior unsecured bond with a 3.500% coupon maturing on 12 May 2034 (the "Bonds"). The new Bonds increase the average maturity of KPN's outstanding bonds and have been placed with a broad range of institutional investors.

Earlier today, KPN announced an offer to repurchase part of KPN's outstanding GBP notes due 2026 and 2029 (the "Offers").

The Bonds are issued under KPN's Global Medium Term Note programme and will be listed on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin. Proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt including financing the Offers and for general corporate purposes.

KPN has a credit rating of BBB with stable outlook by S&P and BBB with stable outlook by Fitch. BNP PARIBAS and Citigroup acted as Global Co-ordinators and ABN AMRO, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, SMBC and Unicredit acted as Active Bookrunners for the issuance.

Disclaimer
These materials are not for release, distribution or publication, whether directly or indirectly and whether in whole or in part, to U.S. persons or into or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or any (other) jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction. This press release is not an offer of the Bonds for sale in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or any (other) jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.
The Bonds are not and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act") and will also not be registered with any authority competent with respect to securities in any state or other jurisdiction of the United States of America. The Bonds may not be offered or sold in the United States of America without either registration of the Bonds or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act being applicable. There will not be a public offering of the Bonds in the United States of America.

Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN successfully issues € 500m senior bond
03/02/2026
KPN-N


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
