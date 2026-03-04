Milestone marks nationwide operator support for RCS Business Messaging, opening a scalable new market for brands

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalised experiences for today's leading brands, today announced at Mobile World Congress a partnership with KPN Netherlands (KPN) to enable nationwide Rich Communication Services (RCS) Business Messaging across all major mobile operators in the Netherlands, powered by Twilio and Google.

RCS Business Messaging combines the simplicity and reach of sms with rich, interactive features such as verified sender identity, images, carousels and action buttons. This allows businesses to communicate in a more engaging, secure and measurable way, strengthening customer trust and improving the overall experience.

Enabling nationwide RCS in the Netherlands

With nation-wide coverage, KPN plays a central role in the country's digital infrastructure. By joining the growing RCS ecosystem, this marks a defining moment for business messaging in the Netherlands, making it possible for enterprises to adopt RCS for Business at scale.

The deployment is supported by Google's RCS for Business platform, enabling brand onboarding and registration across Android devices. Expanded device support, including iOS, is expected in 2026, further strengthening long-term reach and market confidence.

Through this partnership, Twilio allows businesses to instantly modernize customer communications by adding RCS as a branded, interactive channel alongside SMS and MMS with zero code changes. This cost-effective transition provides immediate access to rich engagement data, like read receipts, while ensuring 100% reach through automatic fallback to SMS when needed.

Unlocking a major new market for RCS for Business

Nationwide coverage opens access to millions of mobile users, positioning the Netherlands as one of Europe's newest fully enabled RCS for Business markets. Businesses will be able to reach customers with verified sender identity, rich media formats such as carousels and action buttons and measurable engagement insights. All within the native messaging app.

As the natural evolution of SMS, RCS for Business strengthens brand trust while preserving the reliability and reach businesses depend on. According to Twilio's State of Customer Engagement Report, most consumers say that personalised communication increases their loyalty to brands, highlighting the opportunity for richer, more interactive messaging channels.

David Copsey, RVP of International Wholesale Carrier Relations at Twilio, said: "Nationwide operator coverage is a significant step forward for RCS for Business in the Netherlands. Together with KPN and Google, we are creating the foundation for large-scale adoption, giving brands the opportunity to engage millions of consumers with secure, branded and interactive messaging as device support continues to expand."

About Twilio

Today's leading companies trust Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), visit: www.twilio.com.

About KPN

KPN has been the leading provider of telecommunications and IT services in the Netherlands for almost 140 years. Every Dutch person uses the KPN network on a daily basis, directly or indirectly, from the fiber optic connections in the ground to the ATMs in a shop or the matrix signs above the highway. Through the network of the Netherlands, in which KPN is continuously investing through the installation of fiber optic and the roll-out of, for example, the new 5G mobile network, KPN serves consumers and business customers with services for telephony, data, television, internet-of-things, cloud, workplaces and security. KPN has an open network over which other providers also offer services. More information at www.kpn.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Twilio's expectations regarding the expectations regarding our partnership with KPN, RCS technology deployment, and device support. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, the outcome of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including those more fully described in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260304363862/en/

Contacts:

Ina Perkins

iperkins@twilio.com

+447931815123