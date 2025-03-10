BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.The franc fell to 0.9556 against the euro, 1.1384 against the pound and 0.8819 against the greenback, from an early 5-day high of 0.9490, 6-day high of 1.1304 and a 3-month high of 0.8758, respectively.The franc dropped to a 4-day low of 166.90 against the yen.The currency may challenge support around 0.98 against the euro, 1.15 against the pound, 0.90 against the greenback and 162.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX