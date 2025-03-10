WAVESTONE: Share buy-back program: Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares from March 3-7, 2025

Share buy-back program
Issuer: Wavestone
Type of financial products: Shares
Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares
from March 3-7, 2025
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Financial instrument identification code
|Total number of shares
|Weighted average point (€)
|Market
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|03/04/2025
|FR0004036036
|7,890
|46.8829
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Issuer name
|Identification code
|Intermediary name
|Intermediary identification code
|Transaction date/time
|Financial instrument identification code
|Price per unit
|Currency
|Purchased amount
|Market identification code
|Transaction reference number
|Motive
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 12:30:04 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.65
|EURO
|11
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 12:30:04 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.65
|EURO
|113
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 12:30:04 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.65
|EURO
|11
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 12:30:04 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.65
|EURO
|20
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 12:30:04 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.65
|EURO
|144
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 12:30:04 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.65
|EURO
|144
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 12:41:16 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.65
|EURO
|39
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 12:41:16 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.65
|EURO
|101
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 12:41:16 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.65
|EURO
|35
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 12:41:16 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.65
|EURO
|8
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 12:41:23 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.65
|EURO
|63
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 12:41:25 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.65
|EURO
|269
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 12:41:25 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.65
|EURO
|42
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 01:41:27 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.00
|EURO
|39
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 01:41:27 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.00
|EURO
|206
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV20
|03/04/2024 01:41:27 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.00
|EURO
|39
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 01:41:27 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.00
|EURO
|99
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 01:41:27 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.00
|EURO
|146
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 01:41:29 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.00
|EURO
|17
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 01:41:30 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.00
|EURO
|45
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 02:47:00 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.00
|EURO
|110
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 02:47:00 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.00
|EURO
|183
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 02:51:39 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.25
|EURO
|3,000
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 03:48:54 PM
|FR0004036036
|46.50
|EURO
|1,741
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 03:54:33 PM
|FR0004036036
|46.00
|EURO
|45
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 03:54:33 PM
|FR0004036036
|46.00
|EURO
|93
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 03:54:37 PM
|FR0004036036
|46.00
|EURO
|6
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 04:10:01 PM
|FR0004036036
|46.00
|EURO
|144
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 04:10:01 PM
|FR0004036036
|46.00
|EURO
|82
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 04:10:01 PM
|FR0004036036
|46.00
|EURO
|62
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 04:10:02 PM
|FR0004036036
|46.00
|EURO
|24
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 04:10:04 PM
|FR0004036036
|46.00
|EURO
|29
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 04:10:50 PM
|FR0004036036
|46.00
|EURO
|25
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 04:25:03 PM
|FR0004036036
|45.75
|EURO
|20
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 04:25:03 PM
|FR0004036036
|45.75
|EURO
|12
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 04:25:03 PM
|FR0004036036
|45.75
|EURO
|144
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 04:30:04 PM
|FR0004036036
|45.75
|EURO
|42
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 04:30:04 PM
|FR0004036036
|45.75
|EURO
|34
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 04:30:04 PM
|FR0004036036
|45.75
|EURO
|1
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 04:30:04 PM
|FR0004036036
|45.75
|EURO
|36
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 04:30:04 PM
|FR0004036036
|45.75
|EURO
|36
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 04:30:04 PM
|FR0004036036
|45.75
|EURO
|51
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 04:30:10 PM
|FR0004036036
|45.75
|EURO
|21
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 04:30:59 PM
|FR0004036036
|45.75
|EURO
|81
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 04:31:00 PM
|FR0004036036
|45.75
|EURO
|27
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 04:31:07 PM
|FR0004036036
|45.75
|EURO
|41
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 04:31:14 PM
|FR0004036036
|45.75
|EURO
|10
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 04:31:14 PM
|FR0004036036
|45.75
|EURO
|66
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 04:31:24 PM
|FR0004036036
|45.75
|EURO
|20
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|03/04/2024 04:31:33 PM
|FR0004036036
|45.75
|EURO
|113
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x21vlZlul5jImWpqaZWbZpZlZmxlx5PFaWqXk2RrlpnGZ2lpmm5oZ5rKZnJhmG1p
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90383-share-buy-back-program-march-3-7-2025-1.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire