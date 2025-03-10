WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Maryland Department of Health and Howard County health officials announced Sunday that a person who recently traveled internationally has tested positive for measles. However, the case is unrelated to the ongoing measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico.According to the department, individuals who were at Washington Dulles International Airport's Terminal A, its transport to the main terminal, or the baggage claim area on March 5 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. may have been exposed.Potential exposure also occurred at Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center's Pediatric Emergency Department on March 7 between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.'Out of an abundance of caution, health officials are coordinating an effort to identify people who might have been exposed, including contracting potentially exposed passengers on specific flights,' the officials stated.Meanwhile, a major measles outbreak in West Texas has resulted in two deaths, marking the first U.S. measles fatalities in a decade. Texas health officials warn that hundreds of thousands of people in the San Antonio area may have been exposed.In February, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned that unvaccinated travelers returning to the U.S. face a heightened risk of contracting measles. The agency also noted that outbreaks are occurring globally, particularly in Asia.Measles symptoms typically include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Small white spots inside the mouth may appear 2 to 3 days after symptoms begin, followed by a rash that starts on the face and spreads downward.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX