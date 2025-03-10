BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) announced the inclusion of its Class A ordinary shares in the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs, effective March 10, 2025.This allows eligible Mainland Chinese investors to trade the company's shares directly, enhancing liquidity and broadening its investor base.The Stock Connect programs enable cross-border trading between Mainland China and Hong Kong, linking the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.BEKE is currently trading at $22.58 or 6.90% lower on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX