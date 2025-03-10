Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the company won the prestigious ECD Best in Show award at the embedded world 2025 Exhibition and Conference. The Lattice Nexus 2 FPGA platform was recognized for its advanced connectivity, optimized power and performance, and leading security.

"We are proud to continue delivering technological advancements in low power, small form factor FPGAs to support Edge application design needs across multiple markets with our new Nexus 2 small FPGA platform," said Esam Elashmawi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Lattice Semiconductor. "We are honored to receive this award in recognition of our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower our customers and developers to create efficient, secure, and high-performance systems."

The latest Lattice FPGA technology is on full display throughout embedded world 2025, featuring a strong lineup of Edge AI, connectivity, video, and security demonstrations from Lattice and Lattice innovation partners. Read the full exhibition plan here.

For more information about the Lattice Nexus 2 small FPGA platform, please visit the Lattice website.

