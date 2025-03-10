Focus Graphite, Inc.: Focus Graphite Completes its Previously Disclosed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FMS)(OTCQB:FCSMF)(FSE:FKC) ("Focus" or the "Company"), announced today that on March 7, 2025 it completed?its previously disclosed non-brokered private placement (the "?Offering?") to raise gross proceeds of up to $500,000, following the closing of a second tranche.

The second tranche raised gross proceeds of $50,000 through the issuance of 500,000 units (the "?Units?") at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "?Warrant?") of the Company. Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price per Warrant Share of $0.20 for a period of 36 months from the date of issue.

The Common Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares will have a hold period of four months and one day until July 8, 2025.

With closing of the first and second tranches, the Company raised an aggregate of $515,000 by issuing 5,150,000 Units in the Offering which was conditionally approved by the TSX-V. The net proceeds of this financing will be used to maintain the Company's existing operations and general working capital requirements that includes funding the new strategic direction to advance the battery technology and the development and application of advanced materials.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Focus Graphite Inc.

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced materials company developing sustainable mining and technology innovations. At the heart of our operations is the Lac Knife flake graphite deposit, known for its high purity and grade-ideal for applications in the military, defense, and green energy revolutions. Currently advancing through Canada's mine permitting process, Focus Graphite is on the verge of transforming this resource into a viable supplier of critical mineral.

Our proprietary, environmentally sustainable processing technologies ensure a green, chemical-free pathway in the market. The Company's proprietary silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite patent technology is aimed at improving battery performance. ?We specialize in producing advanced, high-purity graphite materials tailored for diverse industries, including EV batteries, military applications, and high-tech manufacturing.

Focus Graphite's commitment extends beyond resource extraction-we are actively seeking partnerships with industry leaders, academic institutions, and government bodies to try and accelerate the commercialization of advanced materials and technologies derived from our flagship project. Located in North America we are proud to contribute and help secure sustainable critical minerals supply chain that reduces dependency on foreign controlled supply.

Investors Contact:

Dean Hanisch

CEO, Focus Graphite Inc.

dhanisch@focusgraphite.com

613-612-6060

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the completion of the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), the terms and expected closing date of the Offering, the receipt of regulatory approvals, the intended use of proceeds, and the Company's business objectives, plans, and strategies.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

