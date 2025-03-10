CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release Q4 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.GDP is expected to rise 0.7 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year after adding 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.2 percent on year in the three months prior. Capital expenditure is seen higher by 0.5 percent on quarter after slipping 0.1 percent in Q3.Japan also will see January numbers for household spending and February figures for money supply. Household spending is tipped to fall 1.9 percent on month and rise 3.7 percent on year after gaining 2.3 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year in December. The M2 money stock is tipped to rise 1.4 percent on year, up from 1.3 percent in January.Australia will see February results for the surveys of business conditions and business confidence from National Australia Bank; in January, their scores were +4 and +3, respectively.Malaysia will release January data for unemployment, with forecasts suggesting that the jobless rate will hold steady at 3.1 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX