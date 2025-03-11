Eviden Launches Evidian Orbion: A Next-Generation, comprehensive Cloud- Based Identity and Access Management Solution

TOKYO, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviden , the Atos Group business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security today announces the launch of Evidian Orbion, its next-generation Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solution. Evidian Orbion integrates Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Access Management (AM), and Privileged Access Management (PAM) into a single as-a-Service solution designed for hybrid environments. Evidian Orbion offers organizations a flexible, scalable way to manage identities and access rights, with a focus on efficiency and security.

Securing the extended enterprise

For several years, companies had structured themselves around an internal security perimeter, protected by firewalls and VPNs. Today, employees and third-party partners need to access business applications, that may run outside of companies' internal perimeter, from a variety of locations outside the company's internal network. This identity-first security paradigm introduces a new level of complexity for identity and access management. Evidian Orbion focuses on reducing IAM deployment complexity and strengthens deployments with capacities like self-enrolment and integration with Identity Proofing tools. Evidian Orbion is built to scale for mid-market and large organizations.

Meeting enhanced regulatory and sovereignty requirements

What's more, the regulatory landscape like the European NIS 2 Directive, for example, extends security requirements, requiring companies to further formalize their risk analysis policies, speed up the processing and disclosure of vulnerabilities, improve the handling of security incidents, define access control policies, and deploy strong authentication. Evidian Orbion offers a secure and compliant IAM foundation, for governing access controls and implementing multi-factor authentication. The solution provides advanced capabilities like identity proofing, decentralized identities (SSI), and a highly secure infrastructure designed with DevSecOps.

David Leporini, Director of IAM Cybersecurity Products & General Manager of Evidian, Eviden, Atos Group, said: "Evidian Orbion simplifies IAM management by offering a cloud-native solution that reduces complexity andoverhead for enterprises. In addition, the solution also provides essential IAM functionalities such as identity governance and access management, all in a scalableand flexible SaaS model. With Orbion, enterprises can manage identities across applications securely, ensuring compliance while seamlessly scaling to meetevolving business needs."

Martin Kuppinger, Principal Analyst & Co-founder, KuppingerCole Research said: "Evidian Orbion is a powerful solution in the Identity Fabricsmarket segment. With its deployment model, it is targeted at mid-market and large organizations, providing them the flexibility they need. Also, with Evidian being a European vendor and IDaaS deployment from EU data centers, the solution is well positioned for serving the needs of EU-based organizations that mandate or prefer sovereign solutions with EU data residency, such as governmental agencies andcritical infrastructure companies."

For more information about Evidian Orbion, please visit: https://www.evidian.com/products/orbion-identity-and-access-management-as-a- service-iam/

