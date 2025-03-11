Stockholm, 11 March 2025 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Röko AB (ticker name: ROKO) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Röko is a large cap company within the Financials sector. Röko is the 7th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2025.



Röko is a Sweden-based serial acquirer that has completed 28 platform acquisitions in a variety of industries across Europe. The company's ambition is to be the perpetual owner of small and medium-sized businesses. Historically, Röko has primarily acquired small and medium-sized businesses headquartered in the Nordics and Northern Europe. Röko's organization has more than 100 years of combined experience working with founder- and entrepreneur-led companies in a wide range of industries and the individuals in executive management positions have worked at the Company since its first year of operation.



"First of all, I would like to thank my co-workers. Without their hard work during the last months, the listing would not have been possible. Also, I would like to thank all the advisors who made this listing possible. Furthermore, without the support of our old and new investors, we would not be standing here today. We are looking forward to continuing our growth journey as a listed company," says Fredrik Karlsson, CEO of Röko.



"We are thrilled to welcome Röko to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market, marking an exciting new chapter in their journey. Their commitment to sustainable long-term growth has positioned them with a strong market presence, and we are proud to provide them with a platform to access global investors. We look forward to supporting their continued success as a publicly listed company," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.



