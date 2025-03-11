LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork plc (ROR.L), a global provider of flow control solutions on Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire South Korea-based Noah Actuation for an enterprise value of 44 million pounds.Headquartered in Seoul, privately owned Noah is a leading manufacturer of electric actuators. The acquisition is expected to expand Rotork's geographical coverage in Asia Pacific and the group's electric actuator product range. It also offers the potential for significant sales synergies in the medium term.Rotork estimates that Noah would deliver revenue of 17.5 million pounds and adjusted EBITDA of 3.5 million pounds in the twelve months to December 2025.The acquisition is being financed from Rotork's cash and existing committed borrowing facilities and is expected to close in the coming days.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX