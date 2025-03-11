WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) announced the appointment of Ian Bull as Chair. Ian will replace Matt Shattock, who will step down following the Annual General Meeting on 24 April 2025. At that time, Ian will officially assume the role of Chair.Ian is currently Senior Independent Director of the Group, a role he has held since September 2019. Ian first joined the Board in April 2019 and has a deep knowledge of the Domino's business, as well as extensive relevant experience from his executive career during which he served as CFO of leisure and hospitality businesses including Greene King, Ladbrokes and Parkdean Resorts.Domino's also announced that, with immediate effect, Ian Bull and Lynn Fordham will join the Sustainability Committee, Tracy Corrigan will join the Remuneration Committee and Mitesh Patel will join the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Sustainability Committee.The company also announced that with effect from 24 April 2025, Lynn Fordham will be appointed as the Senior Independent Director, Ian Bull will become Chair of the Nomination & Governance Committee and will cease to be a member of the Audit Committee.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX