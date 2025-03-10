DGB Group N.V.: DGB Group completes full share listing on Euronext Amsterdam

Lelystad, The Netherlands - DGB Group N.V. ("DGB" or "the Group") (Euronext: DGB: NL0009169515), a leading carbon project developer and ecosystem restoration company, announces the successful full admission of all its ordinary shares to trading on Euronext Amsterdam. This milestone marks a significant step in enhancing market accessibility, liquidity, and investor participation.Following the listing of 7,348,174 previously unlisted shares, all of DGB's 11,400,209 ordinary shares are now fully tradable on Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol 'DGB' and ISIN code NL0009169515.While all shares have always belonged to the same class with identical rights, this listing ensures full market accessibility and enhances liquidity for both institutional and retail investors. The completion of this process further solidifies DGB's position as a fully transparent, publicly traded company, reinforcing its commitment to long-term shareholder value creation and enhanced market liquidity.For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of DGB's website: www.green.earth/invest/investor-relations.Contact detailsDGB GROUP NVpress@green.earth+31320788118About DGB GroupDGB is a project developer of high-quality, large-scale carbon and biodiversity projects accredited by third parties. The Group is focused on nature conservation and helping biodiversity flourish by assisting governments and corporations in achieving net zero. Global megatrends drive the demand for carbon units and underpin growth opportunities. DGB GROUP NV is a public company traded on the main Dutch stock exchange Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol AEX:DGB and ISIN-code NL0009169515. www.green.earthDisclaimerThis press release does not contain an (invitation to make an) offer to buy or sell or otherwise acquire or subscribe to shares in DGB and is not an advice or recommendation to take or refrain from taking any action. This press release contains statements that could be construed as forward-looking statements, including about the financial position of DGB, the results it achieved and the business(es) it runs. Forward-looking statements are all statements that do not relate to historical facts. These statements are based on information currently available and forecasts and estimates made by DGB's management. Although DGB believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it cannot guarantee that the ultimate results will not differ materially from those statements that could be construed as forward-looking statements. Factors that may lead to or contribute to differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, tax, regulation, stock market price fluctuations, legal proceedings, regulatory investigations, competitive relationships and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statement or the actual results of DGB are discussed in the annual report. The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of the date of this document. Subject to any legal obligation, DGB assumes no obligation or responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether related to new information, future events or otherwise. The provision of DGB's services and products is subject to its General Terms and Conditions.