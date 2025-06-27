DGB Group N.V.: DGB Group updates outlook and sets strategic targets for the next 12 months

DGB Group N.V. ("DGB" or "the Group") (Euronext: DGB: NL0009169515), a leading developer of nature-based projects, presents its updated strategic outlook, setting the course through mid-2026 and reaffirming its long-term ambition towards 2030. This marks a clear shift into a mature, revenue-generating phase-with focused execution, transparent objectives and key results, and quarterly updates. As a publicly listed company, DGB reaffirms its commitment to transparency and accountability by assessing past progress and setting a new, performance-driven blueprint for growth.In DGB's first outlook issued on 2 January 2023, it projected gross carbon credit sales between €79.8 million and €160.8 million over the following decade, underpinned by an expected issuance of 10.9 to 38 million verified emission reductions (VERs). With a substantially expanded project pipeline, active offtake agreements, and ongoing delivery, DGB remains confident in surpassing these initial targets.That same outlook introduced DGB's first pricing framework-positioning cookstove credits at $10 and afforestation credits at $18-with expected annual price increases of 9.5%-15% through 2035. Since then, DGB's actual average sales price has reached €22.28 per credit, significantly above initial expectations and further validating the strength of its value proposition.The Group also signalled entry into new credit categories, including plastic and biodiversity-linked credits. Since then, it launched its first plastic credit pilot and fully integrated biodiversity frameworks into its afforestation projects. The Group continues to diversify revenue streams as planned.On 16 January 2024, DGB confirmed that 2024 would mark its first revenue-generating year, a milestone officially realised with its first VER issuance in December 2024. In 2022, DGB set ambitious targets: securing three project validations by Q3 2024 and expanding into Spanish-speaking markets by Q2 2025. DGB is proud to report that both goals have been achieved-validations are complete, and its dedicated Spanish commercial team is now fully operational. Short-term strategic objectives for the next 12 monthsTo build on DGB's momentum and deliver measurable long-term value, the Group has defined five strategic objectives and key results ("OKRs") for the coming 12 months. These OKRs serve as a blueprint for execution, investment, and stakeholder alignment as DGB continues scaling verified nature-based solutions across geographies.• Objective 1: Restore 5,000 hectares of degraded land through verified reforestation projects that enhance biodiversity and generate long-term carbon credits.- Key result: Achieve a total of 5,000 hectares planted.- Verified to date: DGB has planted 2,300 hectares, with each hectare expected to yield 12.5 to 15.5 carbon credits per year under programme methodologies.• Objective 2: Distribute 105,000 high-efficiency cookstoves to reduce woodfuel dependency, improve community health, and generate long-term carbon credits.- Key result: Distribute an additional 30,000 cookstoves in the next 12 months.- Verified to date: DGB has distributed 76,000 cookstoves, which are expected to generate 1.5 to 2.5 carbon credits per year per unit.• Objective 3: Secure €10 million in contracted sales from carbon credits, commodities, and consulting to secure diversified sales.- Key result: Secure a total of €10 million in signed and contracted sales.Verified to date: DGB has secured over €1.8 million in signed forward contracts and closed direct client sales.• Objective 4: Acquire and retain 100 active carbon credit clients to build a scalable, recurring revenue base across carbon footprint and credit services.- Key result: Reach 100 paying clients.- Verified to date: DGB serves 49 paying clients.• Objective 5: Build a fully traceable, ethical coffee supply chain linked to agroforestry practices to monetise project-linked commodities and support local farmers.- Key result: Integrate 1,000+ farmers into agroforestry-linked trade channels.- Verified to date: DGB has established a network of participating farmers with traceable farm-to-export channels.2030 Vision: Long-term strategyDGB's goal is to become Europe's leading public company in verified ecosystem restoration by 2030, delivering nature-based solutions at scale across multiple continents through recurring revenue from sustainable environmental commodities and consulting services.Key pillars of the 2030 vision:1. Global execution capacity: Operate as a multinational project developer with regional teams, local execution footprints, and fully jurisdiction-compliant operations.2. Verified scale: Originate, issue, trade, and sell over 500 million verified environmental credits from nature-based projects, each certified to the highest international standards and designed to deliver measurable co-benefits such as biodiversity restoration, water conservation, and land regeneration.3. Resilient revenue model: Achieve diversified, recurring revenue from verified environmental credit sales, regenerative commodity value chains, and multi-year service consulting contracts.4. Transparent governance and public accountability: Uphold the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance, with quarterly OKR updates and publicly disclosed, independently audited financial reporting.5. 