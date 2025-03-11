LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork plc. (ROR.L), a provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control and instrumentation solutions, on Tuesday announced that its pre-tax income decreased in the fiscal year compared with the last year.In the fiscal year 2024, pre-tax income decreased to GBP 140.46 million from GBP 150.64 million last year.Earnings for the year also declined to GBP 104.80 million from GBP 113.49 million in the prior year.Earnings per share were 12.1 pence versus 13.2 pence.Operating profit decreased 8.7 percent to GBP 135.86 million from GBP 148.77 million in the past year.On an adjusted basis, pre-tax income rose to GBP 183.01 million from GBP 166.34 million last year.Adjusted income was GBP 135.61 million. In the previous year, adjusted income was GBP 125.63 million.Adjusted earnings per share were 15.9 pence, while it was14.6 pence last year.However, Revenue increased to GBP 754.43 million from GBP 719.15 million in the last fiscal year.The Board plans to pay a final dividend of 5.00 pence per share. With the interim dividend of 2.75 pence, the total dividend for 2024 was 7.75 pence, up 7.6% from last year.If approved, shareholders on record by 25 April 2025 will receive the payment on June 3. The deadline to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is May 12.Looking ahead to three years into the Growth+ program, the company remains confident in achieving its target of mid-to-high single digit sales growth and mid-20s adjusted operating margins. Entering 2025 with optimism, it expects continued progress on an OCC basis.Monday, Rotork had closed 3.76% lower at $312.60 on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX