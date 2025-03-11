Anzeige
Orion Oyj: Orion Group Financial Statement documents 2024 and Remuneration Report published

Finanznachrichten News

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
11 MARCH 2025 at 11.15 EET


Orion Group Financial Statement documents 2024 and Remuneration Report published

Orion Group's Financial Statement documents for 2024 have been published. The documents are available in Finnish and English on the Company's website at https://www.orionpharma.com/annual-reportsand are attached to this release. Financial Statement documents include the company's Financial Statements, the Report by the Board of Directors, the Sustainability Statement (as part of the Report by the Board of Directors), and the Corporate Governance Statement (as part of the Report by the Board of Directors).

The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements as xHTML file. The primary statements and notes to the Consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. Authorised Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Orion's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (revised).

Orion's Sustainability Statement is prepared according to the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and the Finnish Accounting Act's Chapter 7 on sustainability reporting. Authorised Sustainability Audit Firm KPMG Oy Ab has assured the report at a limited assurance level in accordance with ISAE 3000 (revised).

The official Financial Statement documents in accordance with the requirements of the Finnish Accounting Act and the Companies Act, which include the Financial Statements, the Report by the Board of Directors, the Sustainability Statement.

Orion's Remuneration Report 2024 adopted by the Board of Directors has been published as a separate report in Finnish and English on the Company's website at https://www.orionpharma.com/annual-reportsand is attached to this release.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme
President and CEO		 Olli Huotari
EVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orionpharma.com

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2024 amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company had about 3,700 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Attachments

  • 74370029VAHCXDR7B745-2024-12-31-0-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6d1d9a38-6d6b-4125-b35f-13826b061030)
  • Remuneration report 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/22cfe323-4ae4-4a16-8680-1972c1d9bed2)
  • Orion Financial Statement Documents 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2024b588-15e1-416d-9541-a66f3c64406a)

