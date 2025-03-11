Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.03.2025

WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Stuttgart
11.03.25
08:02 Uhr
0,028 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
11.03.2025 10:39 Uhr
Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants and Director Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants and Director Shareholding 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants and Director Shareholding 
11-March-2025 / 09:05 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants and Director Shareholding 
 
London, 11 March 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture 
builder, is pleased to report the following: 
Exercise of Warrants 
The Company has received warrant exercise notices for a total of 3,350,000 new ordinary shares of no-par value at an 
exercise price of 3 pence per share, raising gross proceeds of GBP100,500 for the Company. 
The exercised warrants are part of those granted during the Company's subscription and broker placement, conducted 
through Peterhouse Capital and SI Capital, as announced on 21 April 2023. 
Director Shareholding 
The exercise of the warrants is from two Directors of the Company as follows: 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman of the Company, exercised and received 1,675,000 new ordinary shares of no-par value 
at an exercise price of 3 pence per share. 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, exercised and received 1,675,000 new ordinary shares of no-par 
value at an exercise price of 3 pence per share. 
Following the exercise, Mr. Travia's beneficial interest comprises 18,106,702 ordinary shares, representing 
approximately 7.99% of the Company's enlarged issued share capital and Mr. Palle's beneficial interest comprises 
15,309,634 ordinary shares, representing approximately 6.76% of the Company's enlarged issued share capital. 
Admission 
Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth 
Market on or around 17 March ("Admission"). The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the ordinary shares of 
the Company in issue. 
Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 226,555,900 ordinary shares of no-par value. This 
number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the 
calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest 
in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 
The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited                   +350 2000 8223 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman              +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                 www.coinsilium.com 
 
 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                               +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
 
 
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) 
Nick Emerson                         +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
 
 
 
Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) 
Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock                 +44 203 179 5300

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an advisor, venture builder and investor at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events.

Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For more information, visit: https://www.coinsilium.com/ 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                    Eddy Travia 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              PDMR 
b) 
       Initial notification /Amendment      Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name                    Coinsilium Group Limited 
b)      LEI                    213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                             Ordinary shares of no par value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
 
       Identification code            Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited 
                             ordinary shares: VGG225641015 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Exercise of Warrants for Ordinary Shares 
 
                             Price(s)   Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                             3p       1,675,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 06 March 2025

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Growth Market 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                    Malcolm Palle 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              PDMR 
b) 
       Initial notification /Amendment      Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name                    Coinsilium Group Limited 
b)      LEI                    213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                             Ordinary shares of no par value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
 
       Identification code            Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited 
                             ordinary shares: VGG225641015 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Exercise of Warrants for Ordinary Shares 
 
                             Price(s)   Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                             3p       1,675,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 06 March 2025

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Growth Market

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  378672 
EQS News ID:  2098688 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2098688&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2025 05:06 ET (09:06 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.