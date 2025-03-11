DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants and Director Shareholding

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants and Director Shareholding 11-March-2025 / 09:05 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants and Director Shareholding London, 11 March 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, is pleased to report the following: Exercise of Warrants The Company has received warrant exercise notices for a total of 3,350,000 new ordinary shares of no-par value at an exercise price of 3 pence per share, raising gross proceeds of GBP100,500 for the Company. The exercised warrants are part of those granted during the Company's subscription and broker placement, conducted through Peterhouse Capital and SI Capital, as announced on 21 April 2023. Director Shareholding The exercise of the warrants is from two Directors of the Company as follows: Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman of the Company, exercised and received 1,675,000 new ordinary shares of no-par value at an exercise price of 3 pence per share. Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, exercised and received 1,675,000 new ordinary shares of no-par value at an exercise price of 3 pence per share. Following the exercise, Mr. Travia's beneficial interest comprises 18,106,702 ordinary shares, representing approximately 7.99% of the Company's enlarged issued share capital and Mr. Palle's beneficial interest comprises 15,309,634 ordinary shares, representing approximately 6.76% of the Company's enlarged issued share capital. Admission Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market on or around 17 March ("Admission"). The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the ordinary shares of the Company in issue. Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 226,555,900 ordinary shares of no-par value. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock +44 203 179 5300

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an advisor, venture builder and investor at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events.

Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For more information, visit: https://www.coinsilium.com/

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Eddy Travia 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coinsilium Group Limited b) LEI 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of no par value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited ordinary shares: VGG225641015 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Warrants for Ordinary Shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 3p 1,675,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 06 March 2025

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Growth Market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Malcolm Palle 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coinsilium Group Limited b) LEI 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of no par value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited ordinary shares: VGG225641015 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Warrants for Ordinary Shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 3p 1,675,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 06 March 2025

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Growth Market

