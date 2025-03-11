BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - QuantaSing Group Ltd. (QSG) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled RMB126.76 million, or RMB0.77 per share. This compares with RMB107.61 million, or RMB0.64 per share, last year.Excluding items, QuantaSing Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of RMB131.97 million or RMB0.80 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 25.9% to RMB726.65 million from RMB980.54 million last year.QuantaSing Group Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB126.76 Mln. vs. RMB107.61 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB0.77 vs. RMB0.64 last year. -Revenue: RMB726.65 Mln vs. RMB980.54 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX