BASF shares have shown remarkable stability despite a recent downgrade from Baader Bank. The stock traded nearly unchanged at €53.05 on Tuesday, slightly up by 0.13 percent, maintaining significant distance from its 52-week low of €40.18 reached in August 2024. Analyst Konstantin Wiechert downgraded the chemical company from "Buy" to "Reduce" and removed it from the bank's "Top Picks" list, lowering the price target from €55 to €50. Wiechert's rationale centered on the risk-reward ratio turning "neutral to negative" for the coming six months following the stock's recent strong performance. Despite the short-term concerns, the market remains cautiously optimistic about BASF's medium-term recovery prospects, with the current price sitting approximately 4 percent below its 52-week high of €55.06 achieved in March 2025.
Financial Outlook and Analyst Projections
Analysts project a dividend of €2.32 per share for the current year, representing a decrease from the previous year's €3.40. The consensus price target stands at €55.00. In its most recent quarterly figures, BASF managed to reduce its loss per share from €-1.78 to €-0.88, though revenue declined slightly by 0.09 percent to €15.86 billion. Market experts anticipate earnings of €3.45 per share for the full year 2025, suggesting potential improvement despite current challenges.
