IAR, a leading provider of software solutions for embedded systems development, takes the stage at embedded world 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany, unveiling their brand-new cloud-enabled platform. The new platform gives embedded software developers maximum freedom and flexibility in their tool choice and daily use. IAR's highly scalable tools package contains the full product offering, including the powerful IAR Embedded Workbench with the proven IAR C/C++ Compiler and IAR Build tools, as well as various premium add-ons like the IAR C-STAT for static code analysis and IAR Embedded Trust for end-to-end security, along with the advanced C-SPY Debugger. With this comprehensive concept, IAR helps customers streamline their tool investment while equipping embedded development teams in automotive, medical, industrial automation, and other sectors with best-in-class tools tailored to their needs.

IAR CEO Cecilia Wachtmeister (Photo: Business Wire)

Scale development operations with freedom and flexibility

Traditional licensing agreements often come with reduced flexibility for distributed development teams and limitations regarding supported architectures and processors, leading to additional costs. IAR's new platform offering promotes modern workflows in embedded software development by supporting distributed teams of varying sizes to collaborate on private, public, and hybrid cloud spaces. Developers gain maximum freedom in their choice of devices and silicon partners, enabling them to build single- and multi-core systems on Arm, RISC-V, and several other legacy architectures, without vendor lock-in.

Simplify compliance strengthen security

Additional flexibility is also provided when adapting to new and ever-evolving requirements. IAR's cloud-enabled offering includes tools for implementing functional safety and security features in applications according to standards such as MISRA, IEC, and ISO. These tools are built for developers looking to simplify the complexities of safety- and security-critical projects. With IAR's support, they can design safe and reliable software that is ready for strict industry-standard certifications.

Accelerate innovation with code confidence

With its comprehensive tools offering packaged into a convenient cloud-ready subscription model, IAR empowers embedded software developers to improve their code's quality and performance and deploy their software faster. The seamless development workflows enabled by IAR's tools significantly increase efficiency, saving customers time and money and freeing up capacity for further innovation.

"IAR is transitioning from selling individual products with perpetual ownership to offering our entire toolbox in a platform, as a customer-friendly subscription service," said Cecilia Wachtmeister, CEO of IAR. "The new cloud-enabled offering means lower initial costs for the customer and a high degree of flexibility and customization. Developers have all-access, and can collaborate globally, improve code quality, speed up time-to-market, and improve cost efficiency."

In addition, since it is cloud-ready the new platform model enables continuous customer dialogue, allowing IAR to respond even faster and more effectively to customer needs and update tools more quickly. To continue delivering value to its customers, IAR will also foster its close cooperation with semiconductor vendors for early device support, long-standing RTOS partners, and major cloud service providers.

To learn about the scope and benefits of IAR's new cloud-enabled platform, please visit the company's booth at embedded world (hall 4, stand 4.506). Further information is also available at https://www.iar.com/embedded-development-tools.

About IAR

At IAR, we provide world-leading software and services for embedded development, empowering companies globally to bring secure products that shape the future. Since its founding in 1983, our solutions have been instrumental in ensuring quality, security, reliability, and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications for a wide range of industries, including Automotive, Industrial Automation, IoT, MedTech, Military, and Public Safety sectors. With support for 15,000 devices from over 70 semiconductor partners, we are dedicated to fostering innovation and enabling our customers' success.

The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with a global presence of sales and support offices strategically located across the world. IAR is an I.A.R. Systems Group AB subsidiary, listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap (ticker symbol: IAR B). To learn more, visit us at www.iar.com.

