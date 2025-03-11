Fineqia Expands Cardano ETN Access with Cross-Listing on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange

Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE:FNQ)(OTC PINK:FNQQF)(Frankfurt:FNQA), a digital asset and investment business, announces the cross-listing of its Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ("YADA") Exchange Traded Note (ETN) on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange in Germany.

Issued by Fineqia's European subsidiary Fineqia AG, YADA (ISIN: LI1408648106) is the world's first ETN to deploy crypto assets on decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols to generate yield. The cross-listing on Stuttgart Stock Exchange, one of Europe's leading trading venues for digital asset securities, enables broader European market participation in YADA. It aligns with Fineqia's commitment to bridge traditional finance with blockchain-based investment opportunities, offering investors regulated exposure to Cardano's token ADA. The coin was mentioned by U.S. President Donald Trump in a social media post for potential inclusion in a U.S. strategic cryptocurrency reserve. [1]

Digital asset Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) generated more than $2.2 billion in trading volume from March 2024 to February 2025 on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange, as per ETFBook. They also reported that the exchange had the fifth highest trading volume in Europe for digital asset ETPs in the last 12 months, underscoring the significance of its status for digital asset issuers.

"The Stuttgart listing is a significant milestone in broadening investor access to the Cardano ecosystem through a regulated financial product," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, CEO of Fineqia International Inc. "Cardano is sought after as a top 10 cryptocurrency by market cap. [2] "

With digital asset trading volumes surging across European exchanges [3] , Fineqia's expansion of YADA's availability reinforces its ambition to expand access to crypto related financial products. The Stuttgart listing aligns with broader industry trends, where institutional adoption of blockchain-based investment solutions continues to gain traction.

Stuttgart hosts ETPs issued by companies such as 21Shares, BitWise, CoinShares, VanEck, WisdomTree, and others, reinforcing its status as a key marketplace for institutional grade digital asset investment vehicles.

The YADA ETN, initially launched on Jan. 24, 2025, on the Vienna Stock Exchange, is benchmarked to the FTSE Russell index. Fineqia recently hosted a webinar in partnership with FTSE Russell to explores the key differences between Cardano and Bitcoin that can be seen at: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/9819/624726 .

All references to dollars above are to US dollars. ETPs include Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), and Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs).

More information at https://www.fineqia.com/ca/products .

About Fineqia International Inc.

Publicly listed in Canada (CSE:FNQ) with quoted symbols on Nasdaq (OTC:FNQQF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurt: FNQA), Fineqia provides investors with institutional grade exposure to opportunities from blockchain based Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Its European subsidiary is an issuer of crypto asset backed Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) such as the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106), and its UK unit is an adviser to Actively Management Certificates (AMCs) in Europe, such as the Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI) one. Fineqia has investments in businesses tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs), dApps, DeFi and blockchain protocols. More info at www.fineqia.com , x.com/FineqiaPlatform, linkedin.com/company/fineqia/, medium.com/@Fineqia, and @fineqia.bsky.social.

About Fineqia AG

Fineqia AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fineqia International, set up to pursue business on the European continent. Fineqia AG, based in Liechtenstein, received approval of its base prospectus by the country's Financial Market Authority (FMA) to offer Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) collateralized by digital assets. Its base prospectus complies with the European Union's (EU) passport directive and enables its ETNs to be distributed across the EU's single market.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian Securities Laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia Intl. (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

DISCLAIMER:

Crypto assets are unregulated investment products prone to sudden and substantial value fluctuations, presenting a high risk of total loss of the invested capital. As the underlying components of the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (AV:YADA)(ISIN:LI1408648106) and Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI) Actively Managed Certificate (AMC) are unregulated, investors are unlikely to have access to regulatory protections or investor compensation schemes. If you are unsure whether these assets are suitable for your individual circumstances, it is highly recommended to obtain independent financial and legal advice. The information presented herein is not intended as a financial promotion. This material has been produced for circulation to a limited number of professional investors and journalists.

