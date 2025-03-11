Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) (the "Company" or "Zedcor") is pleased to announce that it has achieved a significant milestone, manufacturing 25 towers per week ahead of the budgeted timeline, with a further expansion expected to 30 towers per week in the second quarter of 2025, as component suppliers match the Company's capacity. The manufacturing target for 2025 is now 1,200-1,400 towers, with most of the growth in the fleet to be deployed in the U.S. market.

Sales continue to be robust, with the fleet near full utilization in the U.S. as expansion to new States has been met with latent demand. The fleet is now comprised of more than 1,500 towers, with approximately 500 in the U.S. The fleet in Texas has grown to approximately 400 towers after only 12 months of dedicated sales in the State, while Denver is already approaching 100 towers. Zedcor has hired sales people in Phoenix and Atlanta and is targeting Las Vegas and California for further expansion by the third quarter of 2025. Discussions with enterprise customers are advancing as the Company has been able to showcase its distinct competitive advantages relative to competitors. A new state-of-the-art monitoring center in Houston is expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2025 and will service the U.S. market.

The Company has assessed the impact of tariffs and does not anticipate a material impact to its financial results. Cameras for its 2025 fleet expansion were ordered late in 2024 and the supplier does not intend to adjust prices, while approximately 35% of steel components were also procured prior to tariffs being imposed. Raw steel components comprise less than 10% of total capital costs of each MobileyeZTM Security Tower. The Company also highlights that exposure to components from China are immaterial and will not impact tower capital costs going forward as none of the Company's steel, camera and communication equipment is sourced from there. The Company will aim to offset any future impact to tower capital costs by pricing adjustments with customers to maintain internal ROI targets.

Todd Ziniuk, President and CEO of Zedcor, commented: "We continue to execute on our corporate objectives ahead of schedule and are encouraged to see that new towers in the fleet have been immediately absorbed, even with significant step-changes to production rates. We believe that we are in very early innings of our growth plan, achieving approximately 500 towers deployed in the U.S. after just 12 months with a dedicated sales team. Our hub and spoke model for sales and service is proven and we look forward to servicing our customers with a new centralized, state-of-the-art monitoring facility in Houston, which will be operational in the second quarter of 2025. Zedcor expects to be mostly insulated from tariff impacts and will continue to assess impacts in the future, which we believe could be offset by pricing power inherent in our value proposition to customers".

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc. is disrupting the traditional physical security industry through its proprietary MobileyeZTM security towers by providing turnkey and customized mobile surveillance and live monitoring solutions to blue-chip customers across North America. The Company continues to expand its established MobileyeZTM platform in Canada and the United States, with emphasis on industry leading service levels, data-supported efficiency outcomes, and continued innovation. Zedcor services the Canadian market through equipment and service centers currently located in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Company continues to advance its U.S. expansion which now has the capacity to service markets throughout the Midwest with locations throughout Texas and in Denver, Colorado, with a location in Phoenix, Arizona expected in the second half of the year.

