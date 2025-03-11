Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Fibrebond Corporation, a designer and builder of pre-integrated modular power enclosures for data center, industrial, utility and communications customers. Under the terms of the agreement, Eaton will pay $1.4 billion for the acquisition of Fibrebond, which is expected to generate $110 million of estimated 2025 adjusted EBITDA.

"Fibrebond is known for its engineering capabilities and customer focus in the industries they serve, including the multi-tenant data center market," said Mike Yelton, president, Americas Region, Electrical Sector. "Its engineered-to-order power enclosures, in which equipment installation and testing procedures are performed off-site, enables customers to get up-and-running in less time and at a lower cost. This full-service offering allows us to better serve our customers amid accelerating demand."

Fibrebond Corporation, based in Minden, Louisiana, builds innovative and reliable structures that protect people and mission-critical equipment for data center, fiber, industrial, and utility markets. The company estimates revenues of approximately $378 million for the 12 months ending February 28, 2025.

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025. Eaton expects the deal will be neutral from an earnings per share standpoint in 2025.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning, among other matters, the expected closing date of the acquisition of Fibrebond, estimated financial performance of Fibrebond for 2025 and the trailing 12-month period ending February 28, 2025, and the transaction's impact on Eaton's expected 2025 earnings per share. These statements should be used with caution and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the company's control. The following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: potential global pandemics, unanticipated changes in the markets for the company's or Fibrebond's business segments; unanticipated downturns in business relationships with customers or their purchases from us or Fibrebond; competitive pressures on sales and pricing; continued supply chain disruptions, unanticipated changes in the cost of material, labor and other production costs, or unexpected costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing; the introduction of disruptive or competing technologies; unexpected technical or marketing difficulties; unexpected claims, charges, litigation or dispute resolutions; strikes or other labor unrest at Eaton, Fibrebond or at our customers or suppliers; the performance of recent acquisitions; unanticipated difficulties closing or integrating acquisitions, including Fibrebond; unexpected difficulties completing divestitures, new laws, tariffs and governmental regulations; interest rate changes; stock market and currency fluctuations; geo-political tensions, war, civil or political unrest or terrorism; and unanticipated deterioration of economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

