Iridium Communications Inc.: Iridium Enables Global Connectivity for Heimdall Power Grid Sensors

Utilizing the Iridium Certus 9704 module, Heimdall Power's Neuron device allows grid operators to monitor and manage the grid more effectively

MCLEAN, Va., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM), a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications is proud to announce that Heimdall Power, an innovative leader in grid optimization, has adopted Iridium® connectivity for its cutting-edge grid monitoring solutions. By integrating the Iridium Certus 9704 module, Heimdall Power's Neuron sensors can now reliably send critical electric power line data, such as temperature, ground clearance, and electric fault localization over the Iridium network from any environment to the Heimdall Cloud platform.

The Neuron, colloquially known as "The Magic Ball", is an intelligent and versatile sensor platform that helps electric utilities make power transmission safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable. On average, the solutions from Heimdall Power increase transmission capacity of existing infrastructure by 40%, while also providing complete grid awareness. The small and powerful Iridium Certus 9704 IoT module was easily integrated into the existing robust and lightweight Neuron sensor to implement reliable connectivity, especially in areas where cellular networks cannot reach. Now utilizing the Iridium satellite network, Heimdall's Neuron sensor has turbocharged its capabilities by enabling essential real-time data transmission to and from anywhere in the world, making it a cost effective and indispensable solution for utilities worldwide.

"99% of high voltage powerlines do not have any sensors, making the power grid one of the most underutilized assets in the world," said Jørgen Festervoll, CEO, Heimdall Power. "The work we're doing with Iridium is going to change the world, because for the first time ever, we can send actionable insights from every part of the grid."

"The Iridium Certus 9704 module is uniquely suited for the Neuron sensor, allowing Heimdall Power to change the way powerlines and grids are managed on a global basis, in real time," said Iridium CEO Matt Desch. "With unmatched reliability and innovation, Iridium remains the top choice and industry leader for satellite IoT."

The Iridium Certus 9704 module, featuring Iridium Messaging Transport® (IMT®) technology, is ideal for supporting satellite IoT applications that require real-time data analysis, analytics and automated decision-making. The Iridium Certus 9704 delivers data, picture, and audio messages for industrial internet of things (IIoT), machine-to-machine (M2M) and remote personnel use cases. Utilizing Iridium's truly global satellite network, the Iridium Certus 9704 can provide two-way, weather-resilient IoT services anywhere in the world, making fast and reliable connections to a broad array of applications.

For more information about Iridium, visit: www.iridium.com

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations, and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2024, Iridium acquired Satelles and announced the Iridium Satellite Time and Location service. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services, and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Press Contact: Investor Contact: Jordan Hassin Kenneth Levy Iridium Communications Inc. Iridium Communications Inc. Jordan.Hassin@Irid i um.com Ken.Levy@Iridium.com +1 (703) 287-7421 +1 (703) 287-7570 X: @Iridiumcomm



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2638109/Iridium_Communications_Inc___Neuron_v4_Norefjell.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1394616/IRIDIUM_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iridium-enables-global-connectivity-for-heimdall-power-grid-sensors-302397505.html