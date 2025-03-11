BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Kanzhun Ltd. (BZ) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line came in at RMB449.61 million, or RMB1.00 per share. This compares with RMB331.25 million, or RMB0.73 per share, last year.Excluding items, Kanzhun Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of RMB727.81 million or RMB1.62 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 15.4% to RMB1.823 billion from RMB1.580 billion last year.Kanzhun Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB449.61 Mln. vs. RMB331.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB1.00 vs. RMB0.73 last year. -Revenue: RMB1.823 Bln vs. RMB1.580 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX