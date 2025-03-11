WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xona Space Systems announced a new collaboration with Trimble (TRMB). Xona and Trimble are pursuing the integration of Trimble correction services with Xona's PULSAR navigation service. Initial satellite launches are expected in late 2026 with service starting in 2027 through the PULSAR satellite network. In support of the new collaboration, Xona has received an investment from Trimble Ventures.The inclusion of Trimble correction services with Xona PULSAR is expected to enhance the reliability of Trimble correction services delivery, which is crucial for users in areas without reliable cell coverage, limited sky visibility environments.Trimble's Vice President of Advanced Positioning, Olivier Casabianca, said: 'The combination of Trimble correction services with Xona PULSAR has the potential to create a seamless, scalable solution that meets the evolving needs of industries reliant on precise satellite navigation.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX