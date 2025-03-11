WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Natural Foods (UNFI):Earnings: -$3 million in Q2 vs. -$15 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q2 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of $13 million or $0.22 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.16 per share Revenue: $8.158 billion in Q2 vs. $7.775 billion in the same period last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.90 Full year revenue guidance: $31.3 - $31.7 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX