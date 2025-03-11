Resurs Holding AB: Summary from Resurs Holding's Extraordinary General Meeting 2025

Resurs Holding AB (publ) has today held an Extraordinary General Meeting. The General Meeting resolved in accordance with all proposals presented by Ronneby UK Limited.

The General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors shall consist of eight (8) members and to replace the current Board members Mikael Wintzell and Ola Laurin through election of Håkan Berg and Johanna Clason as new Board members alongside the other current Board members. The Board of Directors is thereafter composed of Lennart Jacobsen, Martin Bengtsson, Fredrik Carlsson, Gustaf Martin-Löf, Peter Rutland, Martin Iacoponi, Håkan Berg and Johanna Clason with Lennart Jacobsen as the Chairman.

The General Meeting further resolved that the remuneration for ordinary Board work, as well as committee work in the Audit Committee, Corporate Governance Committee and Remuneration Committee, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, should remain unchanged and that remuneration for committee work within the Board's Credit Committee for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting shall be paid with SEK 100,000 to the Chairman of the Credit Committee, and with SEK 50,000 to each of the other members of the Credit Committee.

It was finally resolved that no remuneration, including for committee work, shall be paid to the Board members Gustaf Martin-Löf, Peter Rutland, Martin Iacoponi and Martin Bengtsson for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Fees to the newly elected Board members will be adjusted proportionally in relation to their term of office for the period until the next Annual General Meeting.

ABOUT RESURS HOLDING

Resurs Holding (Resurs), which operates through the subsidiary Resurs Bank, is the leader in retail finance in the Nordic region, offering payment solutions, consumer loans and niche insurance products. Since its start in 1977, Resurs Bank has established itself as a leading partner for sales-driven payment and loyalty solutions in retail and e-commerce, and Resurs has thus built a customer base of approximately six million private customers in the Nordics. Resurs Bank has had a banking licence since 2001 and is under the supervision of Finansinspektionen. The Resurs Group operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, the Group had 673 employees and a loan portfolio of SEK 39.9 billion. Resurs is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.