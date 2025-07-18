Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AHSD | ISIN: SE0007665823 | Ticker-Symbol: 4R6
Frankfurt
18.07.25 | 08:24
2,430 Euro
+2,97 % +0,070
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RESURS HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RESURS HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3802,47011:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2025 07:30 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Resurs Holding AB: Resurs Holding Interim Report January-June 2025

1 April-30 June 2025*

  • Lending to the public decreased 2% to SEK 38,999 million (39,733).
  • Operating income increased 4% and amounted to SEK 934 million (899).
  • C/I before credit losses was 49.9% (49.4%, excluding items affecting comparability 43.8%).
  • The credit loss ratio improved to 2.9% (4.0%).
  • Operating profit increased to SEK 184 million (59, excluding items affecting comparability 109).
  • Earnings per share increased to SEK 0.64 (0.11, excluding items affecting comparability 0.36).
  • The total capital ratio increased and amounted to 17.9% (16.0%).
  • The Common Equity Tier ratio increased and amounted to 15.5% (13.6%).

1 January-30 June 2025*

  • Lending to the public decreased 2% to SEK 38,999 million (39,733).
  • The period was impacted by items affecting comparability of SEK 326 million, due to identified impairment of capitalised IT development.
  • Operating income increased 4% and amounted to SEK 1,851 million (1,780).
  • C/I before credit losses was 67.2% (47.8%) and excluding items affecting comparability 49.6% (43.7%).
  • The credit loss ratio improved to 3.2% (4.3%).
  • Operating profit decreased to SEK -15 million (77), and excluding items affecting comparability the operating profit increased and amounted to SEK 312 million (149).
  • Earnings per share decreased to SEK -0.03 (0.16), and excluding items affecting comparability earnings per share were SEK 1.05 (0.52).
  • The total capital ratio increased and amounted to 17.9% (16.0%).
  • The Common Equity Tier ratio increased and amounted to 15.5% (13.6%).

* Certain performance measures provided in this report have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS or the capital adequacy rules, meaning that they are alternative performance measures. Calculations and reconciliation of these performance measures against information in the financial statements are provided on the website under "Financial reports." Definitions of performance measures are provided on the website under "Financial data."

MORE INFORMATION:
Sofie Tarring Lindell, CFO and Head of IR, +46-73-644 33 95, sofie.tarringlindell@resurs.se
Måns Renntun, Head of Communications, +46-709-84 96 20, mans.renntun@resurs.se

ABOUT RESURS HOLDING
Resurs Holding (Resurs), which operates through the subsidiary Resurs Bank, is the leader in retail finance in the Nordic region, offering payment solutions, consumer loans and niche insurance products. Since its start in 1977, Resurs Bank has established itself as a leading partner for sales-driven payment and loyalty solutions in retail and e-commerce, and Resurs has thus built a customer base of approximately six million private customers in the Nordics. The Resurs Group operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. At the end of the second quarter of 2025, the Group had 756 employees and a loan portfolio of SEK 39.0 billion. Resurs Bank has had a banking licence since 2001 and is under the supervision of Finansinspektionen. Resurs is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Resurs Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-18 07:30 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.