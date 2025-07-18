Resurs Holding AB: Resurs Holding Interim Report January-June 2025

1 April-30 June 2025*

Lending to the public decreased 2% to SEK 38,999 million (39,733).

Operating income increased 4% and amounted to SEK 934 million (899).

C/I before credit losses was 49.9% (49.4%, excluding items affecting comparability 43.8%).

The credit loss ratio improved to 2.9% (4.0%).

Operating profit increased to SEK 184 million (59, excluding items affecting comparability 109).

Earnings per share increased to SEK 0.64 (0.11, excluding items affecting comparability 0.36).

The total capital ratio increased and amounted to 17.9% (16.0%).

The Common Equity Tier ratio increased and amounted to 15.5% (13.6%).

1 January-30 June 2025*

Lending to the public decreased 2% to SEK 38,999 million (39,733).

The period was impacted by items affecting comparability of SEK 326 million, due to identified impairment of capitalised IT development.

Operating income increased 4% and amounted to SEK 1,851 million (1,780).

C/I before credit losses was 67.2% (47.8%) and excluding items affecting comparability 49.6% (43.7%).

The credit loss ratio improved to 3.2% (4.3%).

Operating profit decreased to SEK -15 million (77), and excluding items affecting comparability the operating profit increased and amounted to SEK 312 million (149).

Earnings per share decreased to SEK -0.03 (0.16), and excluding items affecting comparability earnings per share were SEK 1.05 (0.52).

The total capital ratio increased and amounted to 17.9% (16.0%).

The Common Equity Tier ratio increased and amounted to 15.5% (13.6%).

* Certain performance measures provided in this report have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS or the capital adequacy rules, meaning that they are alternative performance measures. Calculations and reconciliation of these performance measures against information in the financial statements are provided on the website under "Financial reports." Definitions of performance measures are provided on the website under "Financial data."

