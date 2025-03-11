Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.03.2025
11.03.2025 08:15 Uhr
Saniona AB: Saniona and Boehringer Ingelheim extend research collaboration with one year

Finanznachrichten News

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the ongoing ion channel research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim has been extended with one year.

"The program is currently in the lead optimization stage following the successful research milestone in October 2024. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim scientists in developing a potentially first-in-class therapeutic approach aimed at addressing cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia, an aspect of the disease that severely impacts patients' daily lives", said Karin Sandager, CSO of Saniona.

Saniona and Boehringer Ingelheim entered the ongoing research collaboration in 2020, aiming to discover new treatments for schizophrenia by targeting a CNS ion channel. Under the agreement, Boehringer Ingelheim holds exclusive worldwide rights to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize the therapeutics resulting from the collaboration. Saniona is eligible to receive up to €76.5 million in milestone payments, as well as royalties on worldwide net sales.

For more information, please contact
Thomas Feldthus, CEO, +45 22109957; thomas.feldthus@saniona.com

About Saniona
Saniona (OMX: SANION) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neurological and psychiatric diseases. Its internal pipeline includes SAN2219 and SAN2355 for epilepsy and SAN2465 for major depressive disorder. Saniona has two strategic collaborations: one with Acadia Pharmaceuticals, which has licensed worldwide rights to ACP-711 and is preparing it for Phase 2 in essential tremor, and one with Productos Medix, which holds the rights to tesofensine for obesity in Mexico and Argentina and has submitted a market authorization application in Mexico. Saniona also has two clinical programs available for partnership: Tesomet, ready for Phase 2b in rare eating disorders, and SAN903, ready for Phase 1 in inflammatory bowel disease. Saniona's partners also include Boehringer Ingelheim, AstronauTx, and Cephagenix. Based in Copenhagen, Saniona is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market.
For more information, visit www.saniona.com.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
