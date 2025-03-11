WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN), a power management company, on Tuesday announced an agreement to acquire Fibrebond Corp., which manufactures complex electrical and mechanical solutions. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.Eaton will acquire Fibrebond for $1.4 billion. Fibrebond is expected to generate around $110 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2025.Eaton expects the deal will be neutral from an earnings-per-share standpoint in 2025.Fibrebond Corp., based in Minden, Louisiana, designs durable structures to safeguard people and essential equipment in data centers, fiber networks, industrial sites, and utilities. It expects to generate about $378 million in revenue by February 28, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX