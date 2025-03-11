Global Industrial Company to Showcase Industrial Equipment Innovations at ProMat 2025

-Introduces Recirculating Water Auto Ride-On Floor Scrubber and Electric Pallet Jack-

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial equipment and supplies, will be exhibiting at ProMat 2025 , the premier manufacturing and supply chain trade event, taking place March 17-20 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. Global Industrial will be exhibiting at Booth S5341 in the South Building, Hall A , showcasing a broad range of industrial solutions designed to enhance efficiency, safety, and productivity in supply chain and warehouse operations.

At ProMat, the Company will be unveiling its latest innovation in floor care: the Global Industrial Recirculating Water Auto Ride-On Floor Scrubber . Designed to enhance efficiency and reduce water waste, this innovative scrubber features a unique 4-stage filtration process that cleans water from the recovery tank and recycles it back into the solution tank. This recirculating system allows operators to continue cleaning without the need to dump and refill tanks, reducing labor costs and water consumption.

Key Features of the Global Industrial Recirculating Water Auto Ride-On Floor Scrubber include:

Unique 4-stage filtration allows the machine to filter the recovered water and redispense it, allowing for continuous operation.

Combination of a 34" width cleaning path with an 80-gallon tank, for efficient, extended cleaning sessions without disruptions.

Heavy-duty construction and variable speed control make it suitable for demanding warehouse and manufacturing environments.

Efficient, eco-friendly cleaning process, designed to reduce the amount of water needed to clean a facility and to eliminate downtime for emptying and refilling the tanks.

Global Industrial will also introduce a new Electric Pallet Jack , which can easily move loads, providing greater productivity and safety compared to manual pallet jacks. This new electric pallet jack allows operators to lift loads with the push of a button and is built with heavy- duty steel for long-lasting durability, providing exceptional quality and value.

"ProMat provides an exciting opportunity for us to showcase our latest equipment innovations and demonstrate how our industrial-strength solutions help businesses improve operational efficiency and safety," said Mark Dachel, Vice President of Category Management at Global Industrial. "Our industry experience, product expertise, commitment to our customers, and world-class sourcing and distribution network make Global Industrial the source for industrial quality and innovation."

2025 ProMat Innovation Award Nominations:

Global Industrial is proud to have nominated the following products for the 2025 MHI Innovation Awards.

Global Industrial Recirculating Water Auto Ride-On Floor Scrubber (Best Innovation in Sustainability) Unique 4-stage filtration allows for the filtration of recovered water and re-dispenses it, reducing water consumption and allowing for continuous operation.



Global Industrial Pallet Jack Toe Guard Protector (Best New Innovation) A self-adjusting, easy-to-attach safety guard that reduces foot rollover injuries for pallet jack operators.



Global Industrial Commercial Air Scrubber & Negative Air Machine (Best New Innovation) A high-powered, portable air purification system designed to filter out pollutants and dust to improve air quality in warehouses, offices, and industrial settings.



Global Industrial Bolted Teardrop Pallet Rack (Best Innovation of an Existing Product) Pallet racks that combine the strength of welded steel with the versatility of bolted metal construction, making them ideal for any heavy-duty industrial storage space.



Join Global Industrial at ProMat 2025:

ProMat 2025 attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Global Industrial's category experts, participate in hands-on demonstrations and explore solutions in key product categories, including: storage & shelving, safety & security, material handling, janitorial & facility maintenance, and HVAC & fan solutions.

Global Industrial invites attendees to visit South Building, Hall A - Booth S5341 to explore its equipment innovations firsthand and learn how its solutions can help businesses optimize operations. For more information about Global Industrial's participation in ProMat 2025, visit Global Industrial at ProMat .

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. Leveraging over 75 years of experience, Global Industrial specializes in providing industrial equipment and supplies to small- to medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and the public sector. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and leverages a team of subject matter experts, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive Brands, and national vendor relationships to help customers succeed. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®."

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi / Jomar Orejuela

The Plunkett Group

212-739-6729

mike@theplunkettgroup.com / jomar@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire